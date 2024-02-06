St. Louis faith leaders urge peace, justice amid turmoil

ST. LOUIS -- Leaders of several faiths Tuesday called for peace and justice amid the turmoil that followed the acquittal of a white former St. Louis police officer in the 2011 death of a black man.

Several hundred people gathered on a hot, unshaded public plaza for an interfaith service followed by a march to city hall. The service came after four days of protests that followed a judge's decision Friday to acquit Jason Stockley of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith. Speakers at the service included Roman Catholic Archbishop Robert Carlson, black church pastors, and Jewish and Muslim leaders.

"Let us remember that we are not a divided humanity, but a human family," Carlson said. "Let us show love instead of hatred."

Several who spoke acknowledged the pain the ruling caused African-Americans in the community.

"Justice, fair treatment ought to be the right of all God's children," said the Rev. Linden Bowie of the Missionary Baptist State Convention.

More than 150 people have been arrested in the protests since Friday. No organized demonstrations were planned for Tuesday, protest leaders said.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson on Tuesday said she's planning to meet with protesters.

Hundreds attended a rally Monday night outside the jail in downtown St. Louis. Demonstrators chanted "free our people" to show solidarity for those jailed. On Sunday night, 123 people were arrested after a smaller group of protesters that remained on the streets after the more organized demonstrations wrapped up broke business windows downtown, smashed concrete pots and threw things at officers.