St. Louis' dollar house program leads to just 4 sales

ST. LOUIS -- The City of St. Louis has sold just four city properties under a program launched last year allowing people to buy homes for $1.

St. Louis developed the Dollar House Pilot Program in hopes of selling tax delinquent properties the city's Land Reutilization Authority has received and of revitalizing struggling neighborhoods. Under the program, a buyer must have the financial means to renovate the property.

The requirements can be hard to meet, considering the condition of the buildings, said Otis Williams, director of the St. Louis Development Corp., which oversees the Land Reutilization Authority.

"Citizens often get a reality check when they go see the houses in person," he told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "They realize that this is a lot of work for this $1."

Buyers have four months to stabilize the outside of the building according to city code and 18 months to obtain occupancy permit. They must then own and occupy the home for at least three years. The property goes back to the city if an owner doesn't fulfill those obligations.

Williams said that in the coming months, the development corporation will review the program, particularly a requirement the houses spend five years in the Land Reutilization Authority's inventory.