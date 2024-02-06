All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 24, 2024

St. Louis detectives fatally shoot man after chase; police say he shot at the detectives

ST. LOUIS — A man in a stolen pickup truck who fired at St. Louis detectives and led them on a lengthy chase was fatally shot by detectives Thursday, police said. Anti-crime task force detectives tried to stop the stolen truck around 7 a.m. after spotting it being driven dangerously, police said in a statement. The driver was identified as Terry Pfeffer, 45, of Arnold, Missouri. He refused to stop, and a chase began...

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS — A man in a stolen pickup truck who fired at St. Louis detectives and led them on a lengthy chase was fatally shot by detectives Thursday, police said.

Anti-crime task force detectives tried to stop the stolen truck around 7 a.m. after spotting it being driven dangerously, police said in a statement. The driver was identified as Terry Pfeffer, 45, of Arnold, Missouri. He refused to stop, and a chase began.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The chase went for several miles down Interstate 55 into Jefferson County. Several other police agencies joined in the chase, and spike strips were deployed, but the truck kept going. Police said the driver fired several shots at the detectives, who were not struck.

The truck crashed in the town of Imperial about 45 minutes after the chase began, police said. Pfeffer emerged with a gun, and the detectives shot him, police said. Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak said a handgun was recovered at the scene.

Pfeffer's criminal history included drug and gun charges, assault, resisting arrest and other crimes, Marshak said.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Am...
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
NewsDec. 3
Street projects presented to Cape City Council

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
NewsDec. 2
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Police report 12-3-24
NewsDec. 2
Police report 12-3-24
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy