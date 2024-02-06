St. Louis day care hopes to end cycle of poverty

ST. LOUIS -- A St. Louis day-care center hopes to break the cycle of poverty by providing services for parents and children.

SouthSide Early Childhood Center offers free resources such as health and developmental screenings for children, and classes for parents, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

"'Who do you exist to serve?' I think is the question people don't always ask themselves," said Katie Rahn, SouthSide's executive director. "You should really know what the population needs and work backward in developing that programming."

Parents can learn how to cook, save money and build credit. Parents also have access to donation bins of clothes, shoes and books.

Staff members encourage parents to get involved in their children's education and development. Staff members teach parents about developmental milestones to watch for and educational games to play with children. They also advise parents on how to pick a good school for their children and help create individualized education plans for children with special needs.