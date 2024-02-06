St. Louis couple charged after waving guns appear in court

ST. LOUIS -- The attorney for a white St. Louis couple charged for waving guns during a racial injustice protest outside their home said Monday they're anxious to prove "with absolute certainty" they did not commit a crime.

One week after Mark and Patricia McCloskey spoke on video to the Republican National Convention, they were in court briefly Monday morning and did not enter a plea. The judge continued their case until Oct. 6.

The couple emerged from their Renaissance palazzo-style mansion with guns on the night of June 28 after protesters veered onto their private street. The couple said the demonstrators knocked down an iron gate and ignored a "No Trespassing" sign, and they felt threatened.

Mark McCloskey, 63, came out with AR-15 rifle, according to court records, which said Patricia McCloskey, 61, displayed a semiautomatic handgun. No shots were fired.