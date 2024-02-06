St. Louis County Prosecutor's Office: 100 cases under review

CLAYTON, Mo. -- A pattern of improper analysis in the St. Louis County Police Department's crime lab by a forensic scientist has led to a review of at least 100 criminal cases involving DNA evidence, the county prosecutor's office said.

Sam Alton, chief of staff for St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell, announced the review Tuesday. He said no one told Bell's staff after he defeated seven-term incumbent Bob McCulloch last year there were cases in which the work of the crime lab employee, who was fired in 2017, could be called into question, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

McCulloch, in a voice message to a Post-Dispatch reporter, described the situation as "just another lie made up by the Alton-Bell crowd to cover their own misdeeds."

Alton said Bell's staff first became aware of the problem Oct. 9 at a meeting between one of their attorneys and crime lab personnel. The meeting occurred days after supervisor Kyra Groeblinghoff disclosed problems with the scientist's DNA analysis during a deposition in the first-degree murder case against Kevin Fields, who was scheduled to face trial this week in a woman's February 2016 stabbing death in Moline Acres.

Groeblinghoff testified the scientist had repeatedly violated the lab's policy by comparing DNA reference samples side by side with crime scene evidence, creating a "cognitive bias" that could create a false impression of a match. A judge denied a defense motion to dismiss the case but ordered the lab to retest the DNA evidence the scientist handled in the case.

In the meeting, officials in the crime lab provided Bell's staff with a July 2016 letter the lab had sent to McCulloch's office. The letter said an audit had found the lab to be in compliance with FBI standards and the police department did not think there was a "systemic issue" beyond the one scientist. But the lab said it would reanalyze any cases involving the scientist, which could "result in updates" to the analysis.