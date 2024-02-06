St. Louis County police leaders consider recruitment changes

CLAYTON, Mo. -- Police leaders in St. Louis County are considering hiring officers without previous police or military experience as it becomes harder to fill openings.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported chief Jon Belmar told the Police Board of Commissioners it is "broadening" opportunities, "not lowering" standards.
Recruitment has become more difficult because of the challenge of the job and an ever-present microscope on police behavior. Despite a tax increase used to boost salaries, the department remains 58 shy of its authorized strength of 857 officers.
Belmar's proposed changes to recruitment rules would essentially allow the department to consider civilian applicants.
"It's just not the same pool in 2019 as it was in 1989," Belmar said.
He is expected to make a formal proposal to the police board at its next monthly meeting.
