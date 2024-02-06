St. Louis County police chief announces retirement

ST. LOUIS -- The police chief in St. Louis County announced Monday he is leaving the department, months after his leadership was called into question when a gay officer was awarded $20 million in a discrimination lawsuit.

Jon Belmar, 56, has led the department, one of Missouri's largest with 1,362 employees, since January 2014. He will remain on the job through April, when he plans to end his 34-year law enforcement career.

"The dedication, sacrifice, and bravery of those that work for this Department is unmatched," Belmar said in a statement. "The citizens and businesses of St. Louis County deserve nothing but the best, and I firmly believe they receive that from us every day."

Ray Price, chairman of the county police board, praised Belmar, calling the department "one of the finest" in the country under his leadership.

Belmar drew criticism in October after a jury found that Sgt. Keith Wildhaber had been overlooked nearly two dozen times for promotions because of his sexual orientation. Democratic Councilwoman Lisa Clancy urged Belmar to resign after the jury's massive award for Wildhaber.

County Executive Sam Page, also a Democrat, stood by Belmar but replaced four of the five police board members. Page, in a statement, said Belmar told him a year ago he was considering retirement in 2020.