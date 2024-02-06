All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsFebruary 11, 2020

St. Louis County police chief announces retirement

ST. LOUIS -- The police chief in St. Louis County announced Monday he is leaving the department, months after his leadership was called into question when a gay officer was awarded $20 million in a discrimination lawsuit. Jon Belmar, 56, has led the department, one of Missouri's largest with 1,362 employees, since January 2014. He will remain on the job through April, when he plans to end his 34-year law enforcement career...

By JIM SALTER ~ Associated Press
St. Louis County police chief Jon Belmar speaks during a news conference Aug. 10, 2015, in Clayton, Missouri. Belmar announced his retirement Monday.
St. Louis County police chief Jon Belmar speaks during a news conference Aug. 10, 2015, in Clayton, Missouri. Belmar announced his retirement Monday.Jeff Roberson ~ Associated Press, file

ST. LOUIS -- The police chief in St. Louis County announced Monday he is leaving the department, months after his leadership was called into question when a gay officer was awarded $20 million in a discrimination lawsuit.

Jon Belmar, 56, has led the department, one of Missouri's largest with 1,362 employees, since January 2014. He will remain on the job through April, when he plans to end his 34-year law enforcement career.

"The dedication, sacrifice, and bravery of those that work for this Department is unmatched," Belmar said in a statement. "The citizens and businesses of St. Louis County deserve nothing but the best, and I firmly believe they receive that from us every day."

Ray Price, chairman of the county police board, praised Belmar, calling the department "one of the finest" in the country under his leadership.

Belmar drew criticism in October after a jury found that Sgt. Keith Wildhaber had been overlooked nearly two dozen times for promotions because of his sexual orientation. Democratic Councilwoman Lisa Clancy urged Belmar to resign after the jury's massive award for Wildhaber.

County Executive Sam Page, also a Democrat, stood by Belmar but replaced four of the five police board members. Page, in a statement, said Belmar told him a year ago he was considering retirement in 2020.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"His career is long and accomplished, and I appreciate the work he has done," Page said.

In December, Belmar announced Wildhaber was promoted to lieutenant and would lead a new diversity and inclusion unit.

Belmar's tenure was also marked by unrest in Ferguson following the fatal police shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown. The Ferguson officer who shot Brown, Darren Wilson, was not charged and resigned in November 2014.

But the shooting of the black and unarmed teenager led to months of sometimes violent clashes between demonstrators and police, including St. Louis County officers. Police drew criticism for the military-style response to the protests.

Belmar defended police actions such as using tear gas, noting officers were sometimes shot at and barraged with rocks and bottles.

Page said he has already began discussions with the police board on finding a replacement.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick a...
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orde...
NewsNov. 21
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as ...
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compensation quote
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy