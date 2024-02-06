St. Louis County NAACP now supports Missouri travel advisory

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis branch of the NAACP now "wholeheartedly supports" its national headquarters' decision to issue a travel advisory for Missouri due to concerns about a state law that rolls back discrimination protections for workers.

The St. Louis County branch initially called on the national NAACP to rescind the advisory, saying it could hurt the region's economy and harm African-Americans in the hospitality industry, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

But Saturday, the St. Louis County chapter said in a statement it had a "change of heart after additional study and consultation with our state conference."

The advisory cites a new state law that makes it more difficult to sue for housing or employment discrimination. The state NAACP chapter said the measure could make it tougher to hold people accountable for harassment and discrimination.

"Those who sponsored this bill have used deceptive tactics to conceal what they've actually done," St. Louis County NAACP president Esther Haywood said. "They've taken away our protections from unlawful and immoral discrimination. Just how far back in time are they planning to take us?"