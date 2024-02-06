St. Louis County mask mandate temporarily on hold; KC sued

St. Louis County residents will not be required to wear masks in response to the COVID-19 pandemic for at least two more weeks, after a judge issued a temporary restraining order Tuesday against a mask mandate that was issued last month.

Circuit Judge Ellen "Nellie" Ribaudo sided with Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who had sued to stop a mask mandate issued by St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and county health officials. She set a hearing on a preliminary injunction for Aug. 17.

Hours after the ruling, Schmitt filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn a recently reinstated mask mandate in Kansas City. The rule took effect Monday and was scheduled to last until at least Aug. 28.

The St. Louis County Council voted last week to rescind the mandate but Page insisted the mask requirement remained in effect.

Ribaudo said in her ruling the differing interpretations left St. Louis County residents on their own in deciding whether to wear masks. And she said the state was likely to prevail in its argument current law gives the St. Louis County Council the authority to terminate the mask requirement issued by health officials.

"The court notes that although some will take this court's ruling as a victory there is no victory while the COVID-19 virus remains a significant threat to public health and there is no question it remains a significant threat to public health," Ribaudo wrote. "There can be no victory until the residents of St. Louis County and the State of Missouri are no longer risking their health, well being and lives at the hands of COVID-19 virus."

Schmitt said in a statement the ruling was a "huge win" for the people of St. Louis County.

"This is an important, hard-fought victory, but our fight against unreasonable and unconstitutional government overreach continues," Schmitt said.

Page said in a tweet health officials are disappointed in the judge's decision as more mask mandates are being enforced across the country in the face of increasing COVID-19 cases.

"The (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommends wearing masks in public places and we ask everyone to follow that guidance as we continue our vaccine efforts," Page said.

County Councilman Tim Fitch, an outspoken critic of Page's mandate, said the council felt all along that it was on solid legal ground.

"We don't do these things emotionally like (Page) seems to," Fitch said. "We would like to have the opportunity in the future to work with the county executive on any kind of health mandate as the law requires."

During a virtual hearing before Tuesday's ruling, Missouri Solicitor General John Sauer argued state law clearly gives political subdivisions such as the County Council the power to rescind public health orders, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.