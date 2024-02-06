All sections
December 23, 2016

St. Louis County man dies in fire

Associated Press

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. -- A 64-year-old man has died in a house fire in St. Louis County.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Herman Williams Sr. died in the fire at his Spanish Lake home early Thursday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

St. Louis County Police officer Benjamin Granda said Williams was the only occupant of the home.

State News

