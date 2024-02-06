St. Louis County mall closed after 2 shot, 1 fatally

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- One man is dead and a second man is hospitalized after a shooting inside a large suburban St. Louis shopping mall.

The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the St. Louis Galleria. St. Louis County Police spokesman Ben Granda said two groups of people were involved in a dispute that led to the shooting near an escalator on the second floor.

A man described as in his early 20s was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man is hospitalized and expected to survive, Granda said.