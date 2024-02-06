St. Louis County limits youth sports amid coronavirus outbreaks

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis County will impose limits next week on youth sports amid coronavirus outbreaks among players, the county executive announced Thursday.

Teams will be banned from playing other teams, they'll be restricted to groups of 10 people or fewer, and spectators won't be allowed, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said.

Page said the county is imposing the restrictions because of outbreaks of coronavirus among young athletes.

"Because youth sports bring people together, the activities that surround these sports are fertile grounds for viral transmission," Page said. "Kids practice together, they play together, they socialize together, they hang out on the sidelines, people gather to watch."

He said getting outbreaks among youth athletes under control is also necessary to ensure options for in-class learning in K-12 schools are still available in the fall.

St. Louis officials also are considering whether to restore some restrictions to help stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Mayor Lyda Krewson noted "COVID numbers continue to not look very good" in announcing that meetings took place Wednesday and Thursday to discuss possible changes, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Dr. Alex Garza, director of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, which includes the area's four major hospital systems, said there are "very few levers to pull, outside of then pulling back on those societal restrictions."