St. Louis County health pleased with increased vaccine doses

LIBERTY, Mo. -- St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said Friday better communication about the state's COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan should help reduce frustration that erupted publicly this week between Gov. Mike Parson and some eastern Missouri health officials.

Parson on Thursday said St. Louis area health officials -- particularly Dr. Alex Garza, head of the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force -- were misleading residents when they complained the region was not getting enough vaccine doses to serve its high population.

Page praised Garza's efforts to help distribute the vaccine in eastern Missouri and said it serves no purpose to cast anyone as a villain at a time when "anxiety is high and opinions differ" on the best way to distribute the doses.

Page said the public feud was fueled by frustration being felt everywhere because demand for the vaccine greatly outstrips supply.