NewsOctober 24, 2019

St. Louis County executive wants to dump Rams name from street

Associated Press

CLAYTON, Mo. -- The NFL's Rams are long gone from St. Louis, and a top elected official wants to get rid of a street name honoring the team.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said he will ask the County Council on Friday to pass legislation changing the name of the street running adjacent to the team's former practice facility. The street was dubbed Rams Way in 1996. Page wants to change it to Athletic Way.

Rams owner Stan Kroenke moved his team to Los Angeles in 2016. The Rams played at the domed stadium in downtown St. Louis during their time in Missouri, but practiced and had offices at the facility in west St. Louis County owned by the St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority.

