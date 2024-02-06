St. Louis County drops mask mandate with COVID cases waning

With COVID-19 hospitalizations and new cases dropping in Missouri, the state's largest county will end its mask mandate next week, the county's top elected official said Wednesday.

The mask requirement in St. Louis County, which is home to around 1 million people, will end at 8 a.m. on Monday, County Executive Sam Page said.

In January, at the peak of the latest COVID-19 surge fueled by the omicron variant, Missouri was getting an average of nearly 12,000 new daily cases and had about 3,700 people hospitalized with the disease per day. The average has dropped below 800 new daily cases and to 1,638 hospitalizations.

In St. Louis County, the daily number of new cases dropped from 2,700 in early January to 130 as of Wednesday.