All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 28, 2017

St. Louis County Council calls for MetroLink investigation

CLAYTON, Mo. — The St. Louis County Council has voted to investigate reports county officers loitered and covered up security cameras during shifts at MetroLink light rail substations. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Tuesday’s vote came after a series of stories appeared in the newspaper. ...

Associated Press

CLAYTON, Mo. — The St. Louis County Council has voted to investigate reports county officers loitered and covered up security cameras during shifts at MetroLink light rail substations.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Tuesday’s vote came after a series of stories appeared in the newspaper. The stories were based on public documents obtained from Metro. Allegations also included officers slept while on duty and provided inaccurate information on their whereabouts.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

County Police Association president Joe Patterson said in a statement to the council the association believed the information reported by the Post-Dispatch was “unsubstantiated.” He urged listeners not to condemn members before an investigation was complete.

Metro operates 46 miles of light rail and 79 bus routes in St. Louis, St. Louis County and St. Clair County, Illinois.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
NewsDec. 3
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
NewsDec. 2
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine posses...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
NewsDec. 2
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Police report 12-3-24
NewsDec. 2
Police report 12-3-24
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy