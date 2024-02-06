St. Louis County, city see drop in overall crime

ST. LOUIS -- Law-enforcement officials said the overall crime total in St. Louis County and in the city of St. Louis decreased in 2016.

Crime in the county is down 2 percent, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

St. Louis police chief Sam Dotson said reported overall crime in the city has dropped 4.1 percent, while property crimes decreased by about 6.6 percent.

"Everybody talks about crime as the worst they've ever seen it, but if you look at per capita, there are fewer crimes now than there were in 1970, and there's half the amount of crime in the city now than there was at its peak in 1933," Dotson said.

He still acknowledged violent crimes such as homicide, rape, robbery and aggravated assault were up 4.4 percent compared to 2015.