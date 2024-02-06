St. Louis County announces new restrictions as coronavirus cases soar

Missouri's most populous county is limiting crowd sizes, ordering bars to close early and getting tough on businesses as the number of coronavirus cases soars, complicating the start of the school year.

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page said Monday that the new restrictions would take effect at 5 p.m. Friday. The announcement came one day after the county reported 523 new positive cases for its largest single-day increase.

"This is serious," Page said. "This will overwhelm our community. This will overwhelm our hospitals."

Statewide, the number of cases jumped Monday by 1,123 to 43,050, with 1,201 deaths. The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Roughly 8.8% of those tested for the coronavirus between July 10 and 16 were confirmed to have it, Gov. Mike Parson said Monday.

State health department director Randall Williams said each person sickened with the COVID-19 virus is on average infecting 1.3 other people, which shows an uptick in the virus' spread in Missouri.

Parson said 37 staffers are working on contact tracing at the state Department of Health and Senior Services, and the agency has hired 150 more to help local agencies track the spread of the virus.

Williams urged local governments to start spending at least part of their share of the more than $500 million in federal coronavirus aid on hiring more contact tracers, too.