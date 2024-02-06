St. Louis cop unsure if he can continue after shooting

ST. LOUIS -- A St. Louis police sergeant who was shot in the face randomly as he sat in traffic in his department sport-utility vehicle said he's wrestling with whether he can remain in law enforcement.

Tom Lake told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch he's lucky to have survived the November shooting in which one bullet hit the father of three just below his left nostril and another pierced his left cheek.

Lake said he'd be dead had either bullet struck him a quarter of an inch in either direction.

Although the wounds have scarred over, the left side of his face remains numb and droops somewhat. He's expected to lose teeth because one bullet tore through their roots and stopped in his nasal canal. Doctors believe he swallowed and passed that bullet.

Fragments from the other bullet still are lodged in his cheek but are expected to work their way to the surface and fall out.

Lake and other officers believe resistance from Lake's closed SUV window may have lessened the impact of the bullets enough to spare him a more severe injury.

The motive for the shooting remains unclear. No charges have been filed, though police suspect Lake was shot by 19-year-old George P. Bush III, who was killed later that day in a shootout with other officers.

Investigators since have linked Bush to other crimes, including the slaying of a 52-year-old locksmith.

Police said the car Bush used when shooting Lake had been taken from a man shot in a carjacking in the St. Louis suburb of Affton, Missouri, the previous day.

Bush's death has done little to ease Lake's fears.