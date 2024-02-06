All sections
NewsMay 25, 2017
St. Louis' Confederate monument vandalized after protest
ST. LOUIS — A Confederate monument in St. Louis' Forest Park has been vandalized after supporters and opponents of the monument clashed over whether it should be removed.
Associated Press

ST. LOUIS — A Confederate monument in St. Louis’ Forest Park has been vandalized after supporters and opponents of the monument clashed over whether it should be removed.

KMOV-TV reported police were on hand Tuesday night as people on both sides of the debate gathered at the monument. There were arguments, but no physical confrontations and no arrests.

Hours later, vandals painted graphic language on the monument.

Mayor Lyda Krewson has said she wants to have the monument removed as soon as possible. The holdup is the cost of taking down the 32-foot-tall granite monument, which has stood in Forest Park since 1914. As of Wednesday evening, a GoFundMe campaign set up by St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones to raise money for removal of the monument had raised almost $10,500 of a $25,000 goal.

Information from: KMOV-TV, http://www.kmov.com

State News
