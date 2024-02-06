St. Louis college prof grabbed, arrested at board meeting

ST. LOUIS -- A St. Louis Community College professor was grabbed from behind by an officer, pulled to the ground, handcuffed and arrested at a college system board meeting after trying to object out of turn to rules laid out for the meeting.

The college released video of the incident involving adjunct math professor Steve Taylor, who said he spoke out of turn after the board threatened to kick out anyone who clapped. An arrest report stated Taylor "aggressively forced his way" toward board members during the public-comment period at Thursday night's meeting, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Taylor denied charging the board members.

Taylor teaches on the community college system's Wildwood campus and said after his arrest he received a letter saying he no longer would be allowed there. He said he views receiving the letter as a firing.

"It was shocking, and it all happened so fast," he said. Later, he added, "I would've been willing to leave, but I was approached from behind and pulled violently without indication as to who was doing it or why."