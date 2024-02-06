St. Louis Co. police shoot two men

She escaped the house but the man allegedly pointed a gun at police and said, "You are going to have to kill me." A 26-year-old officer shot the man twice, critically wounding him.

Another man was shot by county police shortly after noon. Police responding to a call about a suspicious person at a business found the man in an apartment complex basement.

Police said the man threatened officers with a metal pipe, forcing a 37-year-old officer to shoot. The man is hospitalized with serious injuries.