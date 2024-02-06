St. Louis clergy warn of unrest if ex-cop is acquitted

ST. LOUIS -- A group of clergy warned a judge about the potential for unrest if he acquits a former St. Louis police officer in the 2011 killing of a black man following a high-speed chase.

About 25 St. Louis clergy members gathered Friday outside the courthouse, where the Rev. Clinton Stancil read their letter to the judge weighing the case against Jason Stockley, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Stancil said the group doesn't condone violence, but it believes there will be protests if Stockley, 36, isn't convicted of first-degree murder in the killing of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith.

"Any decision rendered by you other than a guilty verdict will make you liable for any ensuing unrest or acts of aggression," the group wrote to Judge Timothy Wilson. "In biblical terms, 'the blood will be on your hands.'"

Stockley shot and killed Smith after a high-speed chase.

The encounter began when Stockley and his partner tried to corner Smith in a fast-food restaurant parking lot after seeing what appeared to be a drug deal.

Stockley testified he saw what he believed was a gun, and his partner yelled, "Gun!" as Smith backed into the police SUV twice to get away.