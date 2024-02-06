St. Louis city and county sue to block new Missouri gun law

O'FALLON, Mo. -- St. Louis and adjoining St. Louis County filed a lawsuit Monday seeking to block Missouri's new law barring state and local authorities from enforcing federal gun laws, saying the law would increase the risk of gun violence in a state already drowning in it.

The suit filed in Cole County Circuit Court seeks an injunction to halt enforcement of the law and to overturn it on the grounds it violates the U.S. Constitution's Supremacy Clause, which established federal law trumps state law.

The law, which Republican Gov. Mike Parson signed this month, would subject law enforcement agencies with officers who knowingly enforce any federal gun laws to a fine of about $50,000 per violating officer.

Republican lawmakers who championed the legislation said they were motivated by the possibility gun restrictions could be tightened by President Joe Biden's administration. Democrats said the law is unconstitutional and predicted it wouldn't survive a court challenge.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, a Democrat, said the law is not only unconstitutional, but dangerous. She noted 2020 was among the deadliest years ever for gun violence in Missouri. St. Louis had its deadliest year in a half-century. Kansas City, meanwhile, saw a record number of killings last year.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, also a Democrat, said the region can't prosper if people don't feel safe.

"This new law is like the state holding out a sign that says 'Come Commit Gun Violence Here,'" Page said in a statement.

Jackson County Executive Frank White said he supports the lawsuit filed by the city and county of St. Louis.