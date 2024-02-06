St. Louis charter school success leads to diversity concerns

ST. LOUIS -- Some charter schools in St. Louis are worried their increased popularity could make it difficult to stay accessible to low-income students.

City Garden Montessori, Lafayette Preparatory Academy and The Biome are working on creating income-integration programs specifically for charter schools, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The Missouri Charter Public School Association also is helping draft legislation that would allow charter schools to set aside a percentage of enrollment spots specifically for low-income students.

State laws prohibit charter schools from admitting students based on factors such as race, income or qualifications such as grades.

The most charter schools can do is target low-income families through recruitment efforts.