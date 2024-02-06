St. Louis businesses pressured to keep $10 minimum wage

ST. LOUIS -- The $10 per hour minimum-wage law in St. Louis will be short-lived, but an effort launching today will encourage and pressure businesses to honor the higher wage even if state law doesn't require it.

The "Save the Raise" campaign is being led by a coalition of groups including Show Me $15, Missouri Jobs with Justice, faith leaders and other supporters of a higher minimum wage.

In addition to public forums and media outreach, organizers told The Associated Press on Thursday a petition drive will encourage employers to continue paying workers at least $10 an hour.

Businesses that agree to do so will be lauded on the campaign's website, www.savetheraise.org, and will be able to display signs showing their support.

On the other side, organizers vow to protest businesses that roll back wages.

Those involved in the campaign declined to say whether businesses rolling back wage increases could face boycotts.

The U.S. minimum wage of $7.25 per hour has not risen since 2009.

Thirty-one states and the District of Columbia have minimum-wage rates above the U.S. minimum, ranging from $7.50 per hour in New Mexico to $12.50 per hour in Washington, D.C. Missouri's minimum wage is $7.70 per hour.

About 40 cities across the country have raised their minimum wage in recent years.

St. Louis aldermen in 2015 approved a minimum-wage hike to $10 per hour, going up to $11 per hour in 2018.

A two-year legal battle followed before a Missouri Supreme Court ruling in May sided with the city. After the ruling, the higher wage became law, and businesses were required to implement it.

For some workers, the raises may not last long.