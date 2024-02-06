St. Louis board votes to ban cat declawing

Democratic Alderwoman Christine Ingrassia has said the procedure can be painful. She said cat owners sometimes declaw cats to prevent them from scratching, but Ingrassia said there are alternatives to address those issues.

The bill includes an exception for medically necessary procedures. Declawing is sometimes needed to treat infections or tumors in nail beds, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.

New York became the first U.S. state to ban the declawing of cats in July, joining most of Europe, several Canadian provinces and a growing list of American cities already prohibiting a procedure animal advocates call cruel and unnecessary.