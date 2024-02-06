All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsSeptember 24, 2017

St. Louis board OKs 1-year trial of police body cameras

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis police could be wearing body cameras within 60 to 90 days after a city board vote last week, but many details still need to be worked out. During a contentious meeting, the St. Louis Board of Estimate and Apportionment approved a contract with Axon, formerly known as TASER International, which will provide 1,300 cameras and other equipment and data storage for a year for free, The St. ...

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis police could be wearing body cameras within 60 to 90 days after a city board vote last week, but many details still need to be worked out.

During a contentious meeting, the St. Louis Board of Estimate and Apportionment approved a contract with Axon, formerly known as TASER International, which will provide 1,300 cameras and other equipment and data storage for a year for free, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. After the year, the city could return the cameras and equipment or pay $1,000 per camera to continue using them. The city would pay $1.3 million per year for the cameras and would control all the data.

The details yet to be discussed include privacy concerns and an agreement with the police union.

Frustrated at years of debate of the issue, board of alderman president Lewis Reed said 75 percent of major police departments in the country had the cameras "and we're still discussing them." He argued the cameras would benefit police officers and citizens by increasing transparency and showing what happened during confrontations between police and citizens.

The other two board members, Mayor Lyda Krewson and Comptroller Darlene Green, complained they were given an 11-page contract just hours before the meeting. When they expressed concern about contract details and the speed at which Reed was moving, angry members of the crowd shouted them down and demanded an immediate vote.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"Take care of it now. Now!" one man demanded.

Green eventually proposed the board vote to solicit bids for a long-term camera program to be final by the end of the year. After more debate, Reed combined the proposals and the vote was approved, drawing cheers and applause.

After the meeting, Green said she was seeking a long-term solution and wanted to "knock the politics aside."

Reed said failing to approve the trial would have caused "more turmoil" in a city roiled by protests after a judge last week acquitted a white former St. Louis police officer in the shooting death of a black suspect. He said the one-year trial program could be implemented without the approval of the police union because a smaller trial was approved and conducted previously.

Krewson disagreed, saying the contract required the union's approval. She said Reed forced the issue on the board via a "very unusual process" or putting forth a contract, but called body cameras an "important tool."

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 29
Early voting hours extended for Cape Girardeau, Jackson
NewsOct. 29
Road work: SB I-57 in Scott County reduced for signage maint...
NewsOct. 28
Cape voters' choice: Stick with aging water system or pay mo...
NewsOct. 28
Cape County sheriff to present at local political meeting

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: Jason Morgan’s journey from small-town officer to SEMO DPS leadership
NewsOct. 28
First Responders Month: Jason Morgan’s journey from small-town officer to SEMO DPS leadership
Emergency management department's batteries, budget approved by Cape County Commission
NewsOct. 28
Emergency management department's batteries, budget approved by Cape County Commission
Voss, Davis, Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147 state representative race
NewsOct. 27
Voss, Davis, Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147 state representative race
Uncover eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots
NewsOct. 27
Uncover eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots
Missouri sports betting ballot measure highlights national debate about tax rates
NewsOct. 27
Missouri sports betting ballot measure highlights national debate about tax rates
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for community and family shines through his work at Central Academy
NewsOct. 27
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for community and family shines through his work at Central Academy
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching for cars
NewsOct. 26
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching for cars
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
NewsOct. 26
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy