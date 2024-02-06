St. Louis bans smokeless tobacco at Busch, other venues

ST. LOUIS -- Baseball players with big wads of chewing tobacco in their cheek now are a thing from the past at Busch Stadium.

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen voted Friday to prohibit the use of smokeless-tobacco products such as chewing tobacco, dip and snuff at all sports venues, including Cardinals games at Busch Stadium. The measure provides no exemption for players or anyone else on the field or in the dugouts.

"Today, St. Louis is sending a loud and clear message that baseball players and other athletes are role models for our nation's youth, and tobacco should no longer be associated with the sports culture," said Alderwoman Dionne Flowers, the sponsor of the bill. "Today's vote is a win for the health of our kids and our community."

Cardinals spokesman Ron Watermon said the team supported the ban.

"Understanding the dangers and risks associated with the use of smokeless tobacco, we join with MLB in supporting a ban at all levels of baseball," he said. "We strongly believe that children should not be exposed to smokeless tobacco or see such products being used by their on-field sports heroes."

Busch Stadium becomes the 14th venue in Major League Baseball where smokeless tobacco is banned. Last month the city council in St. Petersburg, Florida, banned smokeless-tobacco products at all organized sporting events, including Tropicana Field, home of the Tampa Bay Rays.