St. Louis asks for outside investigation of protest response

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and interim police chief Lawrence O'Toole on Wednesday called for the U.S. attorney's office to investigate allegations of police misconduct during protests that followed the acquittal of a white former police officer in the death of a black man.

Krewson and O'Toole said in a statement the St. Louis Police Department's internal affairs division and the civilian oversight board will investigate the police response to protests over the past nearly two weeks, during which more than 200 people have been arrested across the region and nearly three dozen officers injured.

But they said a third-party investigation is necessary because it is "important that the public have confidence in the results of this process."

Email messages seeking comment from the U.S. attorney's office in St. Louis were not returned.

The statement said police internal affairs has received a dozen complaints.