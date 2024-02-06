St. Louis area sees opioid overprescribing during monitoring

ST. LOUIS -- A drug-monitoring program that began a year ago has since found overprescribing of opioid painkillers in the St. Louis area.

St. Louis County's program launched last year to track prescriptions of opioid painkillers, muscle relaxants, stimulants and other legal drugs with a potential for abuse. Nearly 60 other Missouri cities and counties have since joined the program.

More than 6,600 doctors and pharmacists are registered to access the database of patients' prescription-drug histories, but county officials said that's fewer than half the physicians and pharmacies statewide, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The program has flagged nearly 14,000 instances in which someone filled three different prescriptions at three different pharmacies in a span of six months. Officials said the alerts indicate possible doctor-shopping and drug abuse.