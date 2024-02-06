St. Louis area outpaces Kansas City in virus cases, deaths

ST. LOUIS -- Experts aren't clear why the coronavirus is striking the state's two largest metropolitan areas so differently, although the geography of the areas might provide a clue.

Johns Hopkins University reported 494 deaths and 9,900 cases in Missouri as of Sunday, with the bulk of them in the St. Louis region. As of late last week, around 470 had died in the St. Louis area, compared to about 160 in greater Kansas City, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

The victims of the St. Louis region's outbreak include 85-year-old Bill Olwig and 83-year-old Patricia Olwig, whose maiden name was Abeln. They had been married nearly 61 years when they died less than an hour apart this month from COVID-19 complications.

"It's devastating," their son, Pat, said. "And I know they're just this one small part of this thing that's hitting people all over the world."

