St. Louis-area officer sentenced for shooting into car

CLAYTON, Mo. -- A suburban St. Louis police officer who shot into a fleeing car, seriously injuring the driver, has been sentenced to three years of probation and ordered to give up his police officer's license.

Christopher Gage, 40, was sentenced Wednesday for the shooting in February 2020 when he was a Velda City officer, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

As part of the plea deal, original charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action were reduced to a lesser felony of unlawful use of a weapon.

Gage's partner on duty, officer Matthew Schanz, was also charged with first-degree assault. His case is pending.