St. Louis-area officer charged with kidnapping, beating man

ST. LOUIS -- A suburban St. Louis police officer charged with assault and kidnapping for allegedly beating a man until his jaw broke was arrested Monday, St. Louis County police said.

The charges stem from a July 4 arrest Northwoods officer Samuel Davis made without informing dispatchers or writing a report, according to the probable-cause statement.

St. Louis County police said Davis, 26, handcuffed a man, then turned off his own body camera before driving him to a secluded spot outside the north St. Louis town. Davis then pepper-sprayed the man, beat him with a baton and told him not to return to Northwoods.

A witness called 911 after finding the bloodied man. Police said the victim's jaw was broken, among other serious injuries.