St. Louis-area lawyer nominated for U.S. attorney post

ST. LOUIS -- A former FBI agent and federal prosecutor may be the next U.S. attorney for eastern Missouri.
The White House on Friday announced its intent to nominate Jeffrey B. Jensen to lead the U.S. Attorney's office in St. Louis. He is among six names announced in the third wave to fill U.S. attorney posts.
Jensen, reached Friday, declined to comment.
New presidential administrations typically pick their own U.S. attorneys. Jensen would replace Richard Callahan, who served under President Barack Obama.
Jensen worked as a certified public accountant before joining the FBI in 1989. He spent 10 years with the FBI and attended Saint Louis University School of Law at night, graduating magna cum laude.
Jensen joined the U.S. Attorney's office in St. Louis in 1999. He rose to executive U.S. attorney in 2005 and left the federal position in 2009. Jensen practices with the Husch Blackwell law firm's office in suburban St. Louis.
The firm's website states Jensen specializes in "complex federal litigation, including internal compliance investigations and reviews, and emergency response to government investigations."
Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri said Jensen's background provides him with unique qualifications.
"I've received numerous letters of support for Mr. Jensen's nomination from local and federal law-enforcement officers, all of which speak to his exceptional level of dedication, integrity and leadership ability," Blunt said.
U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner called Jensen "a good man with impeccable credentials and an impressive background in law enforcement."
"I am certain that under Jeff's leadership we will take the fight to the criminals on the streets and the traffickers hiding in the shadows," Wagner said.
