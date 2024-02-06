St. Louis-area lawyer nominated for U.S. attorney post

ST. LOUIS -- A former FBI agent and federal prosecutor may be the next U.S. attorney for eastern Missouri.

The White House on Friday announced its intent to nominate Jeffrey B. Jensen to lead the U.S. Attorney's office in St. Louis. He is among six names announced in the third wave to fill U.S. attorney posts.

Jensen, reached Friday, declined to comment.

New presidential administrations typically pick their own U.S. attorneys. Jensen would replace Richard Callahan, who served under President Barack Obama.

Jensen worked as a certified public accountant before joining the FBI in 1989. He spent 10 years with the FBI and attended Saint Louis University School of Law at night, graduating magna cum laude.