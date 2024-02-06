St. Louis area in 'crisis mode' as virus surges

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis County Executive Sam Page warned area residents Monday the county is in "crisis mode" as COVID-19 cases keep rising and hospitals strain to treat new patients.

Page said area hospitals could run out of intensive care beds sometime this week and the National Guard could be asked to help with response to the pandemic.

"We are in a crisis mode and the virus is winning," Page said.

On Sunday, the St. Louis region had 994 COVID-19 hospitalizations, with an average of 660 new cases per day. Area hospitals were using 77% of the total staffed beds and 89% of their intensive care beds, according to the St. Louis County Department of Public Health.

Statewide, Missouri reported 2,498 COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Friday, with 27% of inpatient beds still available, the latest hospitalization data available on the state's COVID-19 dashboard.

Missouri has reported 299,762 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 3,829 deaths since the pandemic began.

The Mercy hospital system announced Monday it will begin treating some patients with mild COVID-19 symptoms at home through its Mercy COVID Care @ Home unit to free more hospital beds.

Mercy said in a news release it will offer virtual monitoring for those who may need low-flow rates of oxygen. The virtual care team will monitor patients and adjust oxygen levels as needed. If a patient's symptoms worsen, a Mercy Virtual team member and emergency medicine physician will determine the level of care needed, which could include evaluation in an outpatient clinic or going to the hospital.