St. Louis-area group works to make preschool affordable

ST. LOUIS -- A St. Louis-area group is trying to ensure all children have access to affordable preschool as tuition increases and spots are limited.

The Rev. Jeff Moore created Kirkwood Area Every Child Promise last year to help low-income families in Kirkwood get access to a preschool, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Some preschools in St. Louis County school districts can cost almost $10,000 a year.

Districts in areas that provide free preschool using federal, state or local funding say they don't have enough space to accommodate families.

The Kirkwood School District has an early-childhood center that has room to offer 20 children from low-income families free preschool. It costs $249 a week for a full-day preschool. Many middle-income families struggle to afford that and more than 100 people are on the waitlist for the class, said principal Melissa Sandbothe.