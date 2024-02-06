St. Louis already topped homicide total for all of last year

ST. LOUIS -- The number of homicides in St. Louis has already topped last year's 194 killings, putting the city on track to have a notably high homicide rate.

St. Louis has seen a huge spike in homicides since June, despite numerous efforts to curb the violence. During June, July and August, 114 homicides were reported in the city, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

"Since June 1, our numbers began to rise at the alarming rate," said police Lt. Scott Aubuchon, the homicide unit's commander since 2018. "We've never seen anything like the last three months. These are indescribable times."

St. Louis typically averages 50 homicides in the last four months of the year. If that projection holds true, the city will see about 240 homicides in 2020, which would be the highest number in 25 years.