All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsOctober 26, 2017

St. Louis alderwoman's bill would legalize marijuana

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis alderwoman has introduced a bill that would prohibit the city from enforcing marijuana laws, essentially allowing residents to use, sell and grow marijuana. Democratic Alderwoman Megan Green’s bill filed this week would allow only for penalties for anyone using marijuana younger than 21, selling to someone younger than 21, or possessing more than 2 ounces or more than 10 marijuana plants for cultivation. ...

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis alderwoman has introduced a bill that would prohibit the city from enforcing marijuana laws, essentially allowing residents to use, sell and grow marijuana.

Democratic Alderwoman Megan Green’s bill filed this week would allow only for penalties for anyone using marijuana younger than 21, selling to someone younger than 21, or possessing more than 2 ounces or more than 10 marijuana plants for cultivation. Consumption beyond private residential property would be limited.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The bill would make it illegal to refuse to hire or fire someone for legally using marijuana.

The board of aldermen in 2013 passed an ordinance reducing penalties for anyone caught with small amounts of marijuana as part of an effort to allow police, prosecutors and courts to focus on more serious crimes.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possessi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy