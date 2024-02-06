St. Louis alderwoman's bill would legalize marijuana

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis alderwoman has introduced a bill that would prohibit the city from enforcing marijuana laws, essentially allowing residents to use, sell and grow marijuana.

Democratic Alderwoman Megan Green’s bill filed this week would allow only for penalties for anyone using marijuana younger than 21, selling to someone younger than 21, or possessing more than 2 ounces or more than 10 marijuana plants for cultivation. Consumption beyond private residential property would be limited.