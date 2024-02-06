St. Louis aldermen committee tables resolution on police

ST. LOUIS — A committee of the St. Louis Board of Aldermen voted not to send a resolution supporting the city’s police to the full board for discussion.
The decision came Tuesday in a meeting in which several committee members said they were frustrated they are spending time debating resolutions since a white police officer was acquitted in the 2011 shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith, a black motorist.
Last month, the board approved a resolution honoring Smith. In response to criticism of that decision, Alderman Joseph Vaccaro introduced a resolution thanking police for their work during protests after the acquittal.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported some aldermen said Tuesday allowing the full board to debate the resolution would lead to a “firestorm” of criticism and prevent the board from addressing other issues.
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com
