All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsApril 9, 2019

St. Louis alderman wants Guard deployed to curb violence

ST. LOUIS -- A St. Louis alderman wants the Missouri National Guard to be deployed after a man was fatally shot during an alleyway parking confrontation in another incident of gun violence. Alderman Brandon Bosley said he's "done waiting." He told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch extra hands are needed before summer, when crime typically worsens...

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- A St. Louis alderman wants the Missouri National Guard to be deployed after a man was fatally shot during an alleyway parking confrontation in another incident of gun violence.

Alderman Brandon Bosley said he's "done waiting." He told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch extra hands are needed before summer, when crime typically worsens.

Bosley is pushing a resolution calling on Republican Gov. Mike Parson to send troops to the city's most crime-troubled neighborhoods. He's already discussed the idea with the Board of Aldermen's black caucus.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The shooting that precipitated the call for action happened Saturday after a sport utility vehicle's driver was shot while confronting another motorist whose car was blocking an alley exit. The victim died Monday.

An email message to Parson's spokeswoman wasn't immediately returned.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 1
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' ...
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of ...
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Fe...
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest ...
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy