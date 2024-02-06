St. Louis alderman wants Guard deployed to curb violence

ST. LOUIS -- A St. Louis alderman wants the Missouri National Guard to be deployed after a man was fatally shot during an alleyway parking confrontation in another incident of gun violence.

Alderman Brandon Bosley said he's "done waiting." He told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch extra hands are needed before summer, when crime typically worsens.

Bosley is pushing a resolution calling on Republican Gov. Mike Parson to send troops to the city's most crime-troubled neighborhoods. He's already discussed the idea with the Board of Aldermen's black caucus.