St. Joseph woman sentenced for tax fraud

Prosecutors said the Langlais and others ran Homeward Bound Health Services -- later called Silver Linings -- from 2001 until it closed in 2013.

The company withheld employee payroll taxes and kept the money rather than paying it to the IRS. The total tax loss was about $1.46 million.

They also withheld child-support payments, IRA contributions and insurance payments from employee paychecks, and some defendants didn't accurately report their individual earnings on tax forms.