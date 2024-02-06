St. Joseph man allegedly left peanuts for man with allergy

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- A St. Joseph man reportedly used peanuts to try and hurt his mother's boyfriend, who has a severe peanut allergy, prosecutors said.

Jacob Andes, 27, was charged Wednesday with assault, the Camden County prosecuting attorney said in a news release.

The victim told police Andes put peanuts in his coffee, laundry soap and underwear drawer in his Camdenton home. Andes knew the man had a severe allergy, according to court documents.