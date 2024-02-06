St. Joseph District settles bullying lawsuit

The St. Joseph News-Press reported the boy's mother testified her son was handcuffed and hit and a derogatory figure was drawn on his head.

The woman said her son has been diagnosed with a condition similar to post-traumatic stress syndrome, and he suffers from anxiety in the aftermath of the incidents.

In a statement, officials denied the allegations in the lawsuit and said the district was prepared to defend itself in court but its insurance company elected to settle the lawsuit.