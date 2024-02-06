This story has been edited to correct pastor Juliet Kent-Hemphill's email address.

For the volunteers of The People's Shelter at St. James AME Church, the needy who come into the shelter are family.

The shelter has provided warmth and food in the basement of St. James AME at 516 North St. in Cape Girardeau since 2018. It opens its doors every year when temperatures reach below 32 degrees and provides food year-round.

This year, in order to continue providing its services, shelter volunteers are asking for help.

"We need to come together as a community like we always have and see who can help us, because we know we can't do it on our own," volunteer Geneva Allen-Patterson said.

As the church's small congregation ages more every year, member Ramona Bailey said community support and volunteers are integral to maintain the shelter's operations.

"Elders make up a lot of our congregation and a lot of them can't participate as they want to," Bailey said. "The more people we could get from the community to help us do this the better."

The People's Shelter is in an adjustment period as St. James AME transitions to new leadership. The church's former senior pastor, the Rev. Renita Green, founded The People's Shelter during her six-year ministry at St. James AME.

Charleston, Missouri, native Juliet Kent-Hemphill became pastor of the church in September and wanted to stress the shelter will still open this year regardless of the leadership change.