Cape Girardeau residents of Wards 1 and 2 may just get a weekend visit from community members with a free gift: energy efficient light bulbs.

The effort, called the Porch Light Project, is an outreach program led by the Rev. Renita Green of St. James AME Church in Cape Girardeau. Along with several community partners, volunteers will distribute the light bulbs to residents from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, the weekend ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.

“Part of what [Dr. King] taught and instilled in community was that we don’t have to do great things, [but] that we just do what we can do, and we do it in a great way,” Green said.

The idea for the program is one Green said she adapted from a relative in St. Louis who worked in law enforcement and had started

an organization called Serving with a Badge, which initially started the Porch Light Project.

Green’s desire to launch the project in Cape Girardeau grew after one particular occasion in which she had been going door-to-door to help residents register to vote.

“It really came out of observing a need,” Green said. “It’s dark; people aren’t as safe when they’re coming home.”

Support for the Porch Light Project has come pouring in, she said.

“Everyone that I’ve asked to be involved has enthusiastically said ‘yes,’” Green said. “And since posting the original flyer, people have been inboxing me saying, ‘Can we be a part of this, too?’”

Partners for the program include the Cape Girardeau Police Department, Southeast Missouri State University’s Office of Equity and Diversity, Southeast’s chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists, Greater Dimensions Ministries, SNAP, the PORCH Initiative of Cape Girardeau and the Red Star Revival Neighborhood Development Initiative.

There remains a need to be filled, Green said, to sponsor the printing of flyers explaining the Porch Light Project and share upcoming event information for the community.

“If somebody wanted to pay for the flyer printing ... that’s something that still needs to be done,” she said.