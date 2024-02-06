St. Isidore Council to host state KC horseshoe tournament

LEOPOLD, Mo. — St. Isidore Knights of Columbus Council will host the 41st Missouri Knights of Columbus State Horseshoe Tournament on the council grounds this weekend, Friday through Sunday, in Leopold.

This is the fifth time the Leopold council has hosted the tournament. Other years were in 1987, 1997, 2006 and 2014.

"It is a great showing of honor and confidence by the Missouri State Knights of Columbus Horseshoe Board of Directors in awarding the tournament to St. Isidore Council," said Stan Seiler, grand knight for the Leopold council. "Our history of hosting the tournament, our atmosphere of hospitality and our council facilities make Leopold a premier location for holding this tournament."

Alan Beussink was named tournament director of the event, with Tyler Clubb serving as co-chairman.

The tournament will have 466 two-person teams competing in 12 classes with participants in each class determined by qualifying scores. There will be seven men's and four ladies' classes, along with one senior men's class. more than 100 sets of horseshoe pits will be used over the weekend in the double-elimination tournament.

A mixer will be from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday, Seiler said, at which competitors will have "the opportunity to renew friendships with others who they probably have not seen since last year's tournament, enjoy food and drink, review the brackets of each class, and compete in cornhole, Texas hold 'em and euchre tournaments, and special 'bragging rights' games."

Saturday's opening ceremony will be at 8:30 a.m. Competition will start at 9 a.m. and continue throughout the day until 5:30 p.m. A Mass at 6 p.m. will conclude the day.