St. Henry in Charleston celebrates 150th anniversary

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- St. Henry Catholic Church in Charleston officially celebrated its 150th anniversary July 23.
The day began with a Mass offered by Bishop Edward Rice. Following the Mass, Bishop Rice blessed an area on the parish grounds, which will be used to construct a "Rosary Walk" to commemorate the historic moment.
Later in the morning, a catered meal was served to those who attended the gathering. Throughout the afternoon, games, activities and other treats were available for everyone to enjoy.
Even though St. Henry Parish was founded in 1873, it has its origin in an earlier German community, which was established a few miles north of Charleston in the late 1830s. This community was known as "Texas Bend".
St. Henry Parish also supports a parish school and at one time also had its own high school. The current church building was constructed in 1905 and has been restored in the last two years.
"The people of St. Henry Parish are grateful to God for His blessings in the past and looking forward to His blessings in the years to come," the Rev. David Dohogne said.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.