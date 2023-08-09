St. Henry in Charleston celebrates 150th anniversary

Even though St. Henry Parish was founded in 1873, it has its origin in an earlier German community, which was established a few miles north of Charleston in the late 1830s. This community was known as "Texas Bend".

St. Henry Parish also supports a parish school and at one time also had its own high school. The current church building was constructed in 1905 and has been restored in the last two years.

"The people of St. Henry Parish are grateful to God for His blessings in the past and looking forward to His blessings in the years to come," the Rev. David Dohogne said.