All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 9, 2023

St. Henry in Charleston celebrates 150th anniversary

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- St. Henry Catholic Church in Charleston officially celebrated its 150th anniversary July 23. The day began with a Mass offered by Bishop Edward Rice. Following the Mass, Bishop Rice blessed an area on the parish grounds, which will be used to construct a "Rosary Walk" to commemorate the historic moment...

Standard Democrat
Bishop Edward Rice, with assistance from the Rev. David Dohogne, pastor of St. Henry Catholic Church in Charleston, Missouri, blesses an area on the parish grounds July 23, which will be used to construct a "Rosary Walk" to commemorate the church's 150th anniversary.
Bishop Edward Rice, with assistance from the Rev. David Dohogne, pastor of St. Henry Catholic Church in Charleston, Missouri, blesses an area on the parish grounds July 23, which will be used to construct a "Rosary Walk" to commemorate the church's 150th anniversary.Courtesy of St. Henry Catholic Church/Facebook

CHARLESTON, Mo. -- St. Henry Catholic Church in Charleston officially celebrated its 150th anniversary July 23.

The day began with a Mass offered by Bishop Edward Rice. Following the Mass, Bishop Rice blessed an area on the parish grounds, which will be used to construct a "Rosary Walk" to commemorate the historic moment.

Later in the morning, a catered meal was served to those who attended the gathering. Throughout the afternoon, games, activities and other treats were available for everyone to enjoy.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Even though St. Henry Parish was founded in 1873, it has its origin in an earlier German community, which was established a few miles north of Charleston in the late 1830s. This community was known as "Texas Bend".

St. Henry Parish also supports a parish school and at one time also had its own high school. The current church building was constructed in 1905 and has been restored in the last two years.

"The people of St. Henry Parish are grateful to God for His blessings in the past and looking forward to His blessings in the years to come," the Rev. David Dohogne said.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cap...
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project ...
NewsDec. 4
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 12-5-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-5-24
Police report 12-4-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
NewsDec. 3
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
NewsDec. 3
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
NewsDec. 2
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy