St. Francis Xavier rectory to be torn down

SIKESTON, Mo. — For more than 100 years, the former Smith House at the corner of Center and Stoddard streets has been a fixture of Sikeston. Soon the building, which is owned by St. Francis Xavier Church, will be standing no more.

"In its day, it was really something," said Toni Grojean, director of religious education for St. Francis Xavier. "You can tell by looking at it that it was a neat home."

Built in 1912 by Sikeston Concrete Tile & Construction for more than $20,000, the former residence of James E. Smith was known as one of the finest residences south of St. Louis.

Smith called the home "Elmhurst" and it was known for its large wrap-a-round porches.

"On the concrete steps, it still says 'Elmhurst,'" said Kay Tetley, bookkeeper at St. Francis Xavier. "If you look at the front steps, you can still see that."

The residence was purchased in 1930 for $10,000 by St. Francis Xavier and was originally made into a school with the sisters living upstairs.

In 1951, a new school was built next to the church, and the building was remodeled and became the priest's house. Monsignor John J. O'Neill even lived in the home while the carpenters worked around him remodeling the home.

Grojean said the home hasn't been used as a rectory in the last decade or so, but has been used for religious education classes, a spot for the women of the church to quilt and other meetings.

After sharing a priest with Charleston for a time, St. Francis Xavier wanted their own priest again, and thus started a chain of events that eventually will lead to the razing of "Elmhurst."